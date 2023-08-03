Social media | News agency AFP says it has sued Elon Musk’s X

The French news agency AFP says that social media company X has not agreed to discuss the rights related to the news content shared on the platform.

News agency AFP says he challenged the billionaire Elon Musk’s owned social media company X due to copyright infringements.

In July, Musk changed the name of the social platform previously known as Twitter to X.

According to AFP, the lawsuit is part of a long-running dispute in which media companies have tried to get technology companies to pay for news content shared on their platforms.

According to the media companies, the news stories and images they produce bring added value to the platforms of companies like X, Google and Facebook, so the media should get their share of the profits.

Thing the background is the copyright directive enacted in the EU in 2019, the aim of which has been to update copyright legislation to modern times.

France was among the first to introduce the directive into its legislation. With the change, at least the digital giants Google and Facebook agreed to pay certain French media for their content.

However, according to the French AFP, X has “clearly refused” to discuss so-called neighboring rights, i.e. rights that protect works close to copyright.

AFP says that it has asked a Parisian judge to order X to provide the news agency with data, based on which it could assess what would be a reasonable compensation for the news content visible on the platform.

Uutistoimisto describes in its statement that it is a leading advocate of the introduction of press rights and is unwavering in its commitment to the matter.

“The news agency will continue to use all relevant legal means for each relevant platform to ensure the fair dissemination of the value of sharing news content,” says AFP.

In the year The problem of the copyright directive enacted in 2019 was its excessive vagueness, due to which its implementation in local legislation was delayed in many EU countries.

The European Commission said in February suing Finland and five other countriesas they had not indicated how the directive would be incorporated into their national laws.

The Finnish parliament approved the changes to the legislation in accordance with the copyright directive even later at the end of February, and they came into force in April.