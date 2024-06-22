Social, two new laws in New York to protect minors

Addiction Exploitation of Children’s Content (SAFE) and the Children’s Data Protection Law are the two new laws, the first in the world, that the State of New York has passed to regulate social media algorithms and the use of minors’ data. Everything arises both from the alert that the United States Health Authority had launched to try to protect minors from the risks of social networks and from the lawsuit brought forward by the city of New York against various technology companies for “fueling the youth mental health crisis.” Faced with these “warnings”, Kathy Hochul, the Democratic Governor of the city, signed two laws to protect minors who are too exposed to the risks of the internet. The two new laws are certainly very advanced compared to today’s status quo. In fact, there is a constant increase in the number of complaints made against social networks such as Tik Tok and Instagram for youth addiction. In parallel with these two new laws, the US Department of Health has requested that warnings about the risks of tobacco be placed on social media platforms, as is mandatory on cigarette packaging.



Social, what do the two new laws provide

More specifically, what do the two new laws provide? The first law, Stop Addiction Exploitation of Children’s Content (SAFE), forces social media platforms to show, in chronological order, content by default to children under 18. The platforms will have to limit app notifications late at night to prevent kids from being able to rest and not be glued to their cell phones. The second, the New York Children’s Data Protection Law will prevent websites from collecting or sharing personal data from children under 18 without their consent, protecting them for up to 13 years. “Today we saved our children,” said Governor Hochul. “We listened to their cries for help, reminding ourselves as adults that we have a moral responsibility to protect young New Yorkers from harm and the forces of addiction.” Politics is thus putting alcohol, tobacco and social media on the same level with regards to the risks of harm to young people. Indeed, for social media the risk could be worse, leading to “depression, anxiety and even suicide”.

Social, the most dangerous aspects of social media

According to New York Attorney General Letitia James, the two new laws address “the most dangerous aspects of social networks, the feeds of algorithms that create addiction and exploit impressionable minds”. These laws will help establish standards and ensure that companies follow them. They will have a year to comply.” Big Tech believes the laws are likely unconstitutional, violating children’s First Amendment rights and raising more questions about how social media can work across state lines in practice. But a giant like Meta proved to be in favor claiming that “New York becomes the first state to pass legislation recognizing the responsibility of app stores. The vast majority of parents support the need to require parental approval from app stores to download them. We will continue to work with policymakers in New York and elsewhere to advance this approach.”. And so New York has opened a door to protect minors against the risks of social networks. Other initiatives are following it. California sued Google’s TikTok, Meta, Snap and YouTube, alleging that “these companies intentionally manipulate and create addiction among users in this age group, keeping them attentive to their platforms and causing unwanted effects in their behavior that are ultimately harmful for personality development and for healthy coexistence with their environment”. Arkansas, Florida and Louisiana have passed laws restricting social media companies’ access to teenagers. The war against the risks of social media on minors in the United States has begun.