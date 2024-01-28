Social media | Name searches related to Taylor Swift were blocked by X due to the fake photo scandal

X did not say whether it has also blocked searches with the names of other public figures.

Message service X has been blocked by a pop star Taylor Swift's searches made under the name, says British broadcasting company BBC.

X blocked the name search after AI-generated fake porn images of Swift went viral on social media. Business Director of X Joe Benarroch told the BBC it was a “temporary measure” to ensure user safety.

When you enter Swift's name in the messaging service, a text appears that reads: “Something went wrong. Try downloading again.”

About Swift fake photos circulating on social media were even brought up at the White House press conference on Friday.

The pictures had time to collect millions of views, which woke up the US authorities to consider whether the law should be changed. The sharing of photographs of public figures is not regulated by US law.

On Friday, a White House spokesman Karine Jean-Pierre hinted that the federal government might intervene.

X reported on Friday that it has zero tolerance for content like fake images of Swift.

In Britain, sharing so-called deepfake pornography was banned by law last year.