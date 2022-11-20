After a survey of users, the former US President may return to Twitter. However, he had previously stated that he would rather stick to his own platform.

Dhe new Twitter boss Elon Musk has ex-President Donald Trump’s profile unblocked in the online service. “The people have spoken. Trump will be reinstated,” Musk tweeted. He had previously had users of the online platform vote in a survey on whether they supported Trump’s return. More than fifteen million users took part in the survey, and 51.8 percent voted in favor of approval. The Republican’s profile was available again on Saturday evening (local time) – with the previous tweet of January 8, 2021 at the top.

Trump was banned from Twitter after his supporters stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021. He has more than 88 million followers there. However, Trump had previously stated that he did not want to return to the platform with the blue bird, preferring to stay with the Truth Social network he founded himself.

Musk acquired Twitter for $44 billion at the end of October. Critics fear that he could drastically limit the fight against the spread of hate speech and fake news on Twitter.