Social media | MPs warn about the disadvantages of Tiktok, but use it themselves – This is their reasoning

Social media|Several Finnish MPs are active in Tiktok. Now many politicians active on the platform themselves are wondering if it’s time to say stop to Tiktok.

Many politicians warn about the dangers of the video service Tiktok, but use it themselves. Helsingin Sanomat asked three members of parliament who use the platform themselves, why they use a service they consider to be partly problematic.

On Tiktok, users can share and watch short videos. According to politicians, the question of using or banning Tiktok is not simple.

They point out, for example, the effects of the platform on the political orientations of young people, the lack of regulation of digital giants, and the responsibility of adults for the content of social media.

“Every the minute you spend here on the screen is away from your real life encounters. Limit this to a minimum and you will feel better.”

These words startled the MP Ville Merisen (sd) on the screen of the Tiktok video he published at the beginning of June. Merinen, who works as a psychotherapist and nurse by civilian profession, is known on Tiktok as “terapeutittiville”.

The connection between Tiktok and mental health problems has been talked about recently. Merinen has therefore been pushing for the restriction of social media such as Tiktok.

Despite that, he himself is an active creator of Tiktok videos, a “tiktok person”.

Sdp MP Ville Merinen has more than 140,000 followers on Tiktok. Pictured is Merinen at the plenary session of the parliament in October 2023.

In social in the media, many political actors gain notoriety. Merinen was influential in Tiktok even before his career as a member of parliament. Now he has more than 140,000 followers there.

“I have considered leaving Tiktok many times. Life would become harder, and I wouldn’t be making an impact on such a questionable platform,” says Merinen.

“There is a lot of mental health content on Tiktok that is not produced by professionals. I feel it is important to do mental health work in Tiktok through my civilian profession.”

Also chairman of the greens Sofia Virta is active on Tiktok. He has more than 120,000 followers.

Virta has also considered banning Tiktok. However, he doesn’t think it’s simple.

“It would be good if we get a total ban, but I don’t believe it for a second,” says Virta.

Virta thinks that if she didn’t work as a politician, Tiktok wouldn’t be used so much.

He thinks it’s important that adults set a model for young people in what kind of content is good to put on Tiktok. With this, he justifies the fact that he has not left the platform himself.

The chairperson of the Greens, Sofia Virta (green), does not consider banning Tiktok to be a simple matter. In the picture Virta during the oral question time of the parliament in June.

Marine thinks that young people decide their political orientation largely based on Tiktok.

“It is difficult that there are very few politicians from left-wing parties on Tiktok. If I even left there, there would be more members of right-wing parties.”

Member of Parliament of the Left Alliance Minja Koskela has previously said on the website of the leftist union that he shares the concern of many of his colleagues that social media has increased the malaise of young people.

Koskela has not considered leaving Tiktok, he has more than 6,000 followers there. He says that he recognizes the challenges Tiktok has.

“I don’t see the problem as Minja Koskela using Tiktok, but the problem is the lack of regulation of the digital giants,” Koskela reflects.

Koskela has noticed that Tiktok’s algorithm offers him content that could feed, for example, people with an eating disorder background.

“Social media platforms should be required to open up their operating methods more widely.”

Minja Koskela (left) of the Left Alliance is worried about the increased nausea among young people due to social media. In the photo, Koskela at the plenary session of the parliament in June. MP Timo Furuholm (left) sits next to him.

The greens According to Sofia Virra, social media should not be seen separately from the rest of the mental health crisis.

“The discussion has become too narrow. Even a total ban is not necessarily a solution, because there is always a new social media platform.”

Virta tells about a situation where the relatives of a suicidal youth asked him to contact the youth.

The young man had followed Virta on Tiktok and knew that he had talked about mental health issues there.

“A while ago, the young person in question contacted me and said that he would no longer be alive if I hadn’t been in contact with him,” says Virta.

Marine has also noticed that Tiktok has effects on the interaction between him and young people in mental health matters.

“For example, once a young person came to ask me if he had bipolar disorder. He had watched videos on the subject on Tiktok,” says Merinen.

“Tiktok has really extreme content. If, for example, a 13-year-old youth came to see a therapist, it could be concluded that he has a problem related to normal living. However, Tiktok’s algorithm directly provides him with strong mental health problems.”

Adults are, according to Virra, a big reason for the problems of Tiktok and social media.

“Adults are often the ones who write hate messages on social media. For example, in X, it’s the adults who sniff and whore in the comments,” he says.

Merinen, on the other hand, has noticed that especially Tiktok’s “livestreams”, i.e. direct broadcasts, are really harmful. Broadcasts made by Tiktok users can be viewed by anyone.

“For example, the livestreams have a lot of cell phone messing around, which is then watched by minors,” says Merinen.