Social media | More and more men are drawing their thinking from gurus – What is the result?

It’s hard to avoid the life advice of modern gurus on the Internet. Now two professors are developing a “gurumeter” that will help people learn to expose the manipulative tactics of self-help messiahs.

Andrew Tate, Jordan Peterson, Joe Rogan, Andrew Huberman, Lex Friedman, Chris Williamson, Sam Harris.

And so on. In social media, you can’t help but come across charismatic male figures who give enough life advice.

Some of them only focus on producing self-help content or hosting a podcast, but others present themselves as experts in all fields, commenting on everything from individual psychology to climate change.