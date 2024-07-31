Wednesday, July 31, 2024
Social media | Meta's profit doubled – Zuckerberg believes that the company's artificial intelligence assistant will soon be the most used in the world

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 31, 2024
in World Europe
Social media | Meta's profit doubled – Zuckerberg believes that the company's artificial intelligence assistant will soon be the most used in the world
The result exceeded market expectations and led to an increase in Meta’s stock.

of Facebook owning Meta result doubled in April-June compared to a year ago, amounting to 13.5 billion.

The result exceeded market expectations and led to an increase in Meta’s stock.

The company’s turnover in April-June was 39 billion, which is about 22 percent more than in the same period a year ago.

Founder and CEO of Meta Mark Zuckerberg says the second quarter of the year was strong.

According to Zuckerberg, Meta AI is on its way to becoming the world’s most used artificial intelligence assistant by the end of the year. In addition, all the company’s applications are growing.

In addition to Facebook, Meta also owns Instagram and Whatsapp.

The company expects its July-September turnover to be 39–41 billion.

