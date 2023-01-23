Social media | Meta may loosen its nipple rule, but it still won’t allow women’s bare breasts

Meta’s advisory committee has called on the company to re-evaluate the rules regarding bare breasts on Instagram and Facebook.

Meta may relax its rules about bare breasts, but still won’t allow flashing of women.

Meta’s advisory committee published a statement last week urging Meta to reconsider its decency guidelines. They tell about it, for example The Guardian and New York Post.

The Meta Advisory Committee is a company-funded but independent group of scientists, journalists and politicians. It issues statements to the company regarding Meta’s contents and moderation.

At the moment, it is not allowed to publish a picture of a woman’s nipples on Instagram and Facebook. Exceptions are only breastfeeding and childbirth photos.

In the latest statement of the advisory committee, the committee instructs Meta to change the company’s policy on adult nudity and sexual content so that it is guided by “clear criteria that respect international human rights standards”.

What so that means?

In practice, the advisory committee instructs Meta to allow the nipples of transmen and transgender people, in the same way that the company allows men’s nipples to be visible on social media.

The guidelines are the result of a case in which a couple living in the United States posted two photos on Facebook in which they posed topless but covered their nipples.

The post featured a transgender and a different gender person. The captions discussed healthcare for transgender people and raised money for mastectomy, i.e. breast removal in connection with gender reassignment.

Facebook removed the posts because users had flagged them as violating the rules.

The authors of the posts complained about it and later Meta returned the images to view.

Case led to the opinion of the advisory committee. According to it, Meta’s current nipple guidelines are unclear when it comes to, for example, an intersex or a person of the opposite sex.

According to the advisory committee, the guidelines are based on a binary gender concept and the separation of female and male bodies.

However, it did not (at least this time) take a position on whether women’s bare breasts should also be allowed to be seen.

Free the Nipple ten years have passed since the campaign, but there has been no significant development on social platforms.

According to activists, the opinion of the advisory committee is a step in the right direction.

However, a possible change to nipple practices also causes justified concern. Moderation on Meta’s social platforms is mainly handled by artificial intelligence and user reports.

It is very unclear how well artificial intelligence can estimate the age, gender of a person appearing bare-breasted, or whether the context is pornographic.

of The Guardian the expert he interviewed wondered if nipple regulation could be loosened without at the same time opening up a platform for pornographic content.

According to Meta’s policies, the company must give a public response to the advisory committee’s instructions within 60 days.