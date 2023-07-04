Social media | Media: Meta’s Twitter competitor to be released on Thursday

The Threads service is described as very similar to Twitter, and it is possible to log into it with Instagram credentials.

Facebook and Metan, Instagram’s parent company prepared by a competitor It is planned to be published on Twitter the day after tomorrow, Thursday, says the technology website The Verge.

The Verge bases its information on Apple’s App Store, where July 6 is indicated as the expected release date of the service’s application.

The service will also be released for Android. According to the App Store, the application would also be published in Finnish.

The name of the service will be Threads, and it will be possible to log in with Instagram usernames. Its subtitle in the app stores is “Instagram’s text-based chat app”.

The service also makes it possible to find accounts to follow directly from the user accounts the user follows on Instagram.

The Verge describes the look and feel of Threads as very similar to Twitter.

Several Twitter users are indignant platform owner Elon Musk’s to changes made on Twitter. Musk bought Twitter last spring and has since set the tone for Twitter’s user interface as well as, for example, in terms of layoffs.

According to The Verge, Meta has been preparing its rival for Twitter since January of this year, as Meta’s product director by Chris Cox According to Meta, “content creators and public figures are interested in a platform that is clearly managed and that they can trust”.

It has already been reported that Threads should support the Activitypub protocol. It means that users of the service could transfer their user accounts and followers to other social media platforms that use the protocol, such as Mastodon.