Social media | Media: Meta’s “answer to Twitter” will be released as soon as possible

According to The Verge, Meta has negotiated Oprah Winfrey joining its new social media platform.

InstagramMeta, the tech company that owns Whatsapp and Facebook, aims to publish under development messaging service Twitter’s competitor as soon as possible. Among other things, the technology website tells about it The Verge and the British Broadcasting Corporation BBC based on sources within the company.

Meta has confirmed that it is developing a new social media platform for sharing text-based updates.

The service will be its own, separate application, which, however, uses Instagram user accounts to automatically fill in user information. The service is described as looking very similar to Twitter.

Meth product manager Chris Cox says in an internal Meta press conference seen by The Verge that the service is Meta’s answer to Twitter. According to Cox, the company has already discussed, among other things Oprah Winfrey and the Dalai Lama Tenzin Gyatson with about joining the service.

“We’ve heard from content creators and public figures that they’re interested in a platform that’s clearly managed and they can trust,” says Cox.

The internal code name of the service is Project 92, and its public name is possibly Threads.

Service is based on the Activitypub protocol, which means that its users can transfer their user accounts and followers to other platforms that use the protocol, such as Mastodon.

Twitter’s position among advertisers, for example, has been shaken since the company’s new owner, a billionaire Elon Musk, has started making reforms on the platform. Most likely, Meta will take advantage of this weak moment of the platform to attract users and companies.

At the same time, among the services owned by the company, Facebook is having trouble attracting the interest of young users, and Instagram is having a hard time competing with the Chinese Tiktok.