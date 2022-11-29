Social media | Marin contributes to the creation of appearance pressures with her pictures, says the researcher

Marin said on Sunday that there is usually a message in his selfies. Researcher Essi Pöyry questions the claim.

Politicians post their selfies on social media because it’s a way to get attention. That’s what a university researcher says Essi Pöyry From the Consumer Research Center of the University of Helsinki.

Politicians’ self-images and behavior on social media came up again in the discussion, when the Sdp’s youth organization proposed that the editing of images should be marked on the images. The reason is the appearance pressure caused by social media on young people.

Prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) commented on the matter on Sunday. He said during the Prime Minister’s interview class that he edits his photos only with filters that do not change facial features, such as narrowing the nose.

Pöyry wonders about Marini’s social media behavior. He studies, among other things, the activities of politicians in social media.

“A single image won’t destroy the world. But I think it’s worth asking why Sanna Marin repeatedly uses a filter that smoothes the skin and makes the under-eye area lighter,” says Pöyry.

“She is a very beautiful person. Why does he choose to use filters?”

Self portraits Pöyry does not criticize publishing, but considers it a normal activity of a politician.

“Quite a lot of politicians say that they publish selfies because it’s a way to get attention.”

According to Pöyry, Marin’s pictures stand out from other politicians not only because of the editing but also because of the style of some of the pictures. For example, he takes a photo where Marin said he was traveling in Brussels.

“He looks like a celebrity in it. Many people are surprised by the layout of the picture and how close he is to the camera. That filter is just one factor.”

Marin has admitted that social media causes appearance pressure, especially for young people, but according to him, society in general does the same. According to Pöyry, a single person cannot be blamed for the phenomenon, but on the other hand, everyone is responsible for it.

“Sanna Marin is not solely responsible for this, but when it accumulates, then this becomes a real phenomenon.”

Image editing becomes harmful when people see edited images on social media a lot on a daily basis. According to Pöyry, studies have found that heavy use of social media has a negative effect on some, especially in the teenage years.

Politicians however, they need popularity in order to gain votes in elections and advance their political goals. Can politicians afford to break appearance standards and fight against them?

“Yes, in political marketing, as in other advertising, you can set certain principles according to which you want to act. If it means that it’s not suitable as it is, it’s a bit special,” says Pöyry.

Marin said on Sunday that there is usually a message in his selfies. Pöyry questions this. The message is often quite light, such as telling about a trip abroad.

“He publishes quite a lot of pictures that don’t necessarily have any political content.”

Pöyry would like politicians to say more about why they have chosen to publish certain types of pictures or what the background of the situation in the picture is. He points out that Instagram can be used not only for publishing “polished selfies”, but also for political discussion and interaction.