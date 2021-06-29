“There is also a happy Mazepin you know? You all think he’s a sad, depressed boy and he’s not. Through the video of the delivery of the ‘Mazespin’ gift I wanted to demonstrate this ”. Gunther Steiner and Haas in this 2020 on the track must suffer sportingly speaking since the car has not been updated. In addition, there are no longer veterans like Kevin Magnussen and Romain Grosjean at the wheel, but two young, hopeful rookies like Mick Schumacher and Nikita Mazepin. Haas’ goal is to return to being brilliant in 2022 by taking advantage of the new regulatory cycle and 2021 is essentially a training ground for Schumacher and Mazepin, who according to the golden rule of F1 which states’ the first opponent is the teammate ‘. they certainly rolled out the red carpet on the track in these first eight races of the season.

In Styria, however, the fight was absolutely correct and without controversy. On the eve of the weekend Steiner gave Mazepin a top to take advantage of the negative wave mounted on social media and overturn in favor of the Russian driver, who certainly does not enjoy a great reputation among fans. The numerous spins at the start of the season resulted in the generation of web pages with titled chronological counters “Mazespin hasn’t spun since …” and the controversy that broke out at the end of 2020 on the alleged harassment of the model Alma del Caribe should not be forgotten, an episode declassified by the direct interested and friend of Nikita. This is why at home they tried to transform negative energy into positive by turning it like a top, the Mazespin: “Mazepin was on the wrong side of the social media storm – added Steiner – the team thought of this nice gift that finally also brought to light a smiling Nikita with a good sense of humor ”.