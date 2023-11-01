Social media | Linkedin reached one billion users, and now artificial intelligence is starting to help job seekers

In the future, artificial intelligence can help those Linkedin users who pay for the service monthly in their job search.

The software giant Linkedin, the Microsoft-owned networking service, said on Wednesday that it has crossed the billion user mark and is adding artificial intelligence features to users who pay for the service.

According to Linkedin, about 80 percent of its new users are from outside the United States.

This is reported by the Reuters news agency.

Account creating a Linkedin account is free, but paying for the service gives you access to additional features. A user who pays around $40 a month can use artificial intelligence in their job search, for example.

Reuters says that the artificial intelligence tool can, for example, compare the Linkedin user’s profile with the job advertisements on the service and tell if this would be a suitable job seeker based on his profile. The system can also recommend changes to the profile in order to improve the job seeker’s competitive position in the job search market.

As a new feature, Linkedin is also introducing the possibility to use artificial intelligence to condense long texts into a few points so that the texts are tailored to suit different recipients.