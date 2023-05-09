Social media | Linkedin closes its service in China

The networking service Linkedin is reducing almost 720 employees.

The software giant Linkedin, the networking service owned by Microsoft, closes its application tailored for the Chinese market.

According to the news agency AFP, the service announced its departure from China on Tuesday. At the same time, Linkedin said it was cutting almost 720 employees.

Linkedin has operated in China with an application called Incareer, which is a simplified version of Linkedin’s title application.

The China app will be closed on August 9. Linkedin said the reason was fierce competition and a difficult macroeconomic environment.

LinkedIn closed its main application in China as early as 2021 due to China’s stricter regulatory requirements.

Linkedin has been one of the few Western social media companies operating in China. For example, the use of Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and Youtube, which are popular in Western countries, is blocked in China.

Social media in China is heavily regulated and censored, and social media is dominated by apps from local technology companies.