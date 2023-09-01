Social media | Lehti: Meta might bring a paid and ad-free version of Facebook to Europe

Social media giant Meta would release paid versions of Facebook and Instagram due to EU regulation.

American social media company Meta Platforms is considering a paid version of Facebook and Instagram for European users.

Paid versions would be ad-free and aimed at users within the European Union. The company would publish versions due to European Union regulations.

About that tells the US newspaper The New York Times (NYT) based on its anonymous sources.

According to NYT, Meta is considering that paid versions of its popular social media services would counter the concerns of the European Commission and other European authorities about user data protection.

EU authorities have been concerned about analyzing the data of Facebook and Instagram users. Meta uses analyzed data to target ads.

NYT’s sources did not have information on how much the paid versions of Facebook or Instagram would cost or when they would come to market.

Meth since its foundation, the business model has been based on offering free social media services to users and selling ads to companies that want to advertise to users.

Meta suffered in July loss in the EU court, when the court ruled that the company has misused its dominant position in social media.

In July, it was estimated that, as a result of the verdict, Facebook will have to ask users for permission to direct ads to them based on the company’s user data.

Already in 2019, the German competition authority outlined in its decision that Metal does not have the right to combine data collected from different sources without the users’ permission.