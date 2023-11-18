Social media | Large companies suspend advertising in the messaging service X

Billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk found himself in the middle of an uproar because of his speeches that were interpreted as anti-Semitic.

Several large companies say they will stop advertising in the messaging service X. The announcements come after X’s owner, a billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk drifted into the middle of an uproar because of his speeches, which were interpreted as anti-Jewish.

of The New York Times according to which at least Disney, one of the world’s largest entertainment industry companies, the film company Lionsgate and the media group Paramount Global have stopped advertising. According to The New York Times’ sources, Apple, which spends tens of millions of dollars a year on messaging service X, would have suspended advertising on the messaging service. The information technology giant IBM made its own announcement on the matter already on Thursday.

Monitoring organization A report published by Media Matters according to the message service, content referring to the Nazis would have been placed alongside the advertisements of large companies.

Musk the most recent uproar started when he was deemed to have reinforced anti-Jewish notions in his own X message on Wednesday. Musk commented in a very positive tone on the message, in which the user appearing in X with the pseudonym was interpreted as having spread a baseless anti-Jewish conspiracy theory.

“You have spoken words of truth,” Musk stated to the user, who is followed by only fifteen thousand X users. Musk, on the other hand, has more than 163 million followers, according to X’s announcement.

White House Press Secretary Andrew Bates called the ideas supported by Musk “creepy lies” and “anti-Semitic and racist hatred”, the CNBC financial channel reports.

A billionaire entrepreneur Musk has been suspected of having anti-Jewish sentiments in the past, when he has, for example, attacked a Jewish billionaire repeatedly slandered by conspiracy theorists George Soros against.

Musk has also threatened to sue the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which defends Jews, because the organization has reported on the growth of anti-Semitism in the X service. Advertisers have also been concerned about content inciting hate speech in X.

Musk bought the messaging service X, formerly known as Twitter, in late 2022. Earlier this year, Musk changed the name of Twitter, founded in 2006, to X.