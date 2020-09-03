Social media Jyrki Katainen is concerned about the way politics speaks and the language he “would never let his own children use”

Jyrki Katainen discussed the discussion culture of politics and social media in his speech at the Helsinki Ethics 2020 conference on Thursday. “I was perhaps the last prime minister in Finland to live in the old days,” says Katainen, who left the post of prime minister in 2014.

The former Prime Minister of Finland states that he has been thinking about the matter for a long time, as he says many others.

“I’ve been amazed at how adults in general, but also people involved in political life, use the kind of language I would never let my own children use,” she says.

“It can have rude words, but it can also be the way people are spoken to.”

Katainen also spoke about his concerns in his speech at the Helsinki Ethics 2020 conference on Thursday.

Katainen left the post of prime minister in 2014. Since then, he says the situation has “worsened exponentially”.

“This may be terribly old-fashioned thinking, but yes, manners also matter, not just word choices.”

Katainen says that he has been thinking especially about the effect of conversational culture on how young people learn to meet people. He raises the President of the United States, for example Donald Trumpin but does not want to specifically name Finnish politicians or parties.

Katainen also highlights ethically effective media. Some journalists, in his view, jeopardize its credibility, especially on social media.

“There are some well-known journalists who use the kind of language I hope my own children, for example, wouldn’t have to read on social media. The general culture of debate they represent is just as unsustainable as that of some politicians. ”

According to Katainen, some journalists think they are private individuals on social media. However, he thinks that boundary will inevitably blur. By the example of well-known individuals, the behavior can spread to other parts of society, he says.

“That’s why I highlight politicians and some members of the media. They are well-known characters and by their own example either show boundaries or blur boundaries. ”

Where in which direction does the culture of conversation develop in Katainen’s opinion?

Katainen says he is always an optimist. He trusts that the majority of people in society are moderate. Those who do not represent any extremism.

“I believe that the majority of the moderates will not be able to afford more, and the current development will be counterbalanced. But I can’t say how long or how bad this will get. ”

Katainen hopes that these moderate people would make changes to their behavior if necessary, or begin to draw the line to aggressive and disrespectful speech.

“I wish each of us was thinking about our way of doing things. It can have an impact. ”