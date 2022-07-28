Social media | Instagram reacts to criticism – the imitation of Tiktok will stop, at least temporarily

Instagram announced that it will reduce the number of recommended posts and gradually remove posts that are the size of the entire phone screen.

Instagram announced on Wednesday that it plans to reduce the number of recommended publications. In addition, it will phase out tiktok-like full-screen images and videos.

The social media platform reacts to the criticism it receives quickly, as the full-screen publications will be removed already within the next couple of weeks, says Instagram’s director Adam Mosser in The Verge media.

Yet on Wednesday, CEO of Meta, the company that owns Facebook and Instagram Mark Zuckerberg comment on the number of recommended contents. According to him, 15 percent of the content displayed on Facebook is recommended publications – so not, for example, photos of the user’s friends – and on Instagram the number is even higher.

The goal was for the percentage to double by the end of 2023. At that time, even almost a third of the publications browsed by the users would be pictures and videos of people that the user did not originally want to see.

Instagram is now going to temporarily reduce the share of posts recommended by algorithms. In addition, it strives to improve its personalization.

Mosseri did not tell The Verge how many less featured publications he plans to show.

According to Zuckerberg, views of Instagram’s reels had increased by 30 percent in the most recent quarter. Because of this, the company assumed that there would be more orders for such a product.

Instagram have been criticized by, among others, a writer and an influencer Tone Tone, who accused the app of copying Tiktok. On Monday, influential social media influencers and businesswomen Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian agreed with the criticism.

They shared a message on their accounts urging them to make Instagram Instagram again and stop copying Tiktok.

Jenner and Kardashian have a combined total of about 686 million followers.

Mosser’s according to the fact that external criticism is not the reason for rapid change. On the other hand, the company’s internal data has already revealed that Tiktok-likeness is not a pleasant change for users.