Saturday, May 20, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Social media | Instagram is preparing an app to compete with Twitter

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 20, 2023
in World Europe
0
Social media | Instagram is preparing an app to compete with Twitter

Twitter’s competitor may debut as early as June.

Meth Instagram plans to launch a text-based app to compete with Twitter. A competing app may debut as early as June.

The application is currently being tested with social media influencers, Bloomberg says with reference to his sources. According to sources, the application has been available to selected people for months.

A text-based application is a standalone application. However, it allows you to connect different accounts.

The news agency Reuters also reported on the matter.

#Social #media #Instagram #preparing #app #compete #Twitter

See also  Weak Ice | MP Petri Huru sank into the ice: "If you're going out on the ice, at least put on a dry suit"
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Furlani: “The disappointment is behind us, now we aim for qualification in the Champions League”

Furlani: "The disappointment is behind us, now we aim for qualification in the Champions League"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result