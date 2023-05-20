Social media | Instagram is preparing an app to compete with Twitter

Twitter’s competitor may debut as early as June.

Meth Instagram plans to launch a text-based app to compete with Twitter. A competing app may debut as early as June.

The application is currently being tested with social media influencers, Bloomberg says with reference to his sources. According to sources, the application has been available to selected people for months.

A text-based application is a standalone application. However, it allows you to connect different accounts.

The news agency Reuters also reported on the matter.