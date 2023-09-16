Emirates Today monitored that candidates for the Federal National Council elections resorted to influencers on social media sites to present their programs, but citizens confirmed that this method has negatives that affect the candidate, as it has been observed that content makers are advertising for more than one candidate in the same emirate, which makes them lose. Credibility, as well as some of them’ lack of professionalism in forms of advertising.

They called on the candidates to hold seminars, conduct field tours, and participate in humanitarian and national initiatives to present electoral programs, due to their direct impact on the voter, as opposed to relying solely on social media.

In detail, citizen Dr. Khalifa bin Dalmuj said that social media celebrities receive their financial rights in exchange for advertising without regard to the result. The matter is aimed at financial gain only, indicating that the most important factor in electing a candidate is experience and his service to the state in various fields.

He added to “Emirates Today”: “The idea of ​​a social media influencer presenting his propaganda to more than one person sometimes makes him lose credibility in front of followers,” noting that propaganda sometimes is not close to reality, and candidates do not achieve what they offer in their programs, so the voter must rely on it. On his culture and his reading of the candidate’s ability to achieve his program.

Meanwhile, citizen Muhammad Ibrahim Al Bastaki said that resorting to social media influencers in propaganda has one positive aspect, which is the rapid spread of the electoral program and the ideas it intends to present, but there are other negative aspects, as social media celebrities aim for financial profit and therefore the matter does not represent any conviction for them. “What makes them lose credibility in the propaganda they provide.”

He continued: “The National Elections Commission has stressed the need for the influencer who advertises for candidates to be accredited by it, but some influencers lack professionalism in proper advertising, even if he has a license from the commission.”

Citizen Muhammad Al-Balushi said that before giving his vote to a candidate, the voter must know his electoral message, which puts the burden on the candidates to undertake more field tours, whether in councils, social services, or field matters, and here we can touch reality, as for relying on the opinions of influencers. Social communication in its entirety may not be sound because it is sometimes not characterized by credibility as a result of promoting more than one candidate at the same time. Al Balushi added: “Social media platforms are not official channels for giving influence to the people; There are other channels of influence, including access to society, presence among voters, participation in humanitarian and national initiatives, in addition to scientific competence.”

He explained that there are many accounts for influencers, but they may be hacked or fake, and therefore it is not permissible for us to build patriotism on following an account managed by another person, as we may be deceived by the names of unreal personalities, asking: “How can I guarantee the nomination of a candidate when I see the influencer putting more than one candidate?” In one emirate, this does not give credibility to the person’s influence and makes him lose his credibility?

Citizen Ahmed Qayed said that social media brings an addition and ease in communicating voices and ideas and is suitable for propaganda, but there must be some other methods that add to the candidate’s character, such as holding seminars, workshops, and dialogue sessions to present electoral programs and explain goals.

He pointed out that there is nothing wrong with influencers promoting more than one candidate if he is moderate, or if the candidates are from different emirates, but if the topic is excessive in order to promote it for the sake of profits, then it lacks credibility.

Qayed explained that the reliability of the method varies; Communicating the electoral program through the candidate himself, official bodies, or organized dialogue sessions has a greater reality and impact than the promotion of a famous person or influencer on social media, because he may sometimes be an unreliable person, but he only communicates ideas, and the voter has to listen and measure.

