Social media | In the future, sharing links to other social media platforms is prohibited on Twitter

18.12. 23:33

Message service Twitter announced on Sunday that it will ban its users from sharing links to other social media platforms. Among the banned platforms are, for example, Facebook, Instagram and Mastodon, which has been dubbed as Twitter’s challenger.

According to Twitter, the ban applies to both user profiles and their publications, i.e. tweets. The link distribution services used by many companies and influencers in their profiles, such as linktr.ee and ink.bio, are also prohibited.

Twitter has seen many changes since the billionaire Elon Musk took over the messaging service earlier this year.

Last days, Twitter has received criticism after temporarily closing the accounts of journalists. Last Thursday, US time, Twitter closed several accounts belonging to journalists who wrote critically about the company and Musk. Before this, the Twitter account that tracked the location of Musk’s private plane was closed.

On Saturday, Musk restored the closed accounts of several journalists after both the EU and the UN had warned Musk about restricting the transmission of information.

However, as early as Sunday, the Washington Post magazine’s technology editor Taylor Lorenz said his Twitter account had been closed. Lorenz said his account was suspended after he had tried several times to reach Musk for comment.

While blocking suppliers’ accounts Musk has appealed for the safety of his family. He has said, for example, that a “crazy stalker” stalked one of his children by following the car in Los Angeles where the child was sitting. He blamed the incident on the Twitter account following his personal computer.

Some of the journalists wrote about it and included updates from the account following the private plane in their stories, offering what Musk thought were “assassination coordinates” to him and his family.

According to Musk, journalists should not expect special treatment on Twitter.