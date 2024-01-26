Social media | “I'm a pioneer”, says Aki Karjalainen, who has more social media followers than many well-known stars

21-year-old Aki Karjalainen makes floorball content for social media. He has more followers than, for example, Emmi Peltose and Oliver Helander. Now Karjalainen tells how he has built his personal brand.

SOMETIMES Aki Karjalainen gets feedback from his followers that he writes in English instead of Finnish. However, there is a reason for the choice of language. Karjalainen, 21, says that of his tens of thousands of social media followers, only about a quarter are Finnish.

Karjalainen, who represents Nurmon Jymy, who is in ninth place in the F-League, in his second season, makes floorball content on his social media channels from the goalkeeper's point of view – as his nickname Floorballgoalie_1 says. He has more than 40,000 followers on different channels. The most followed is his Instagram account with over 25,000 followers.

Among the Finnish floorball players, Karjalainen is by far the most followed. The captain of the women's national team has the second largest following on Instagram Veera Kaupillajust over 10,600.

Among the well-known Finnish peaks in other sports, Karjalainen is ranked behind, among others, the figure skater Emmi Peltonen (21,200 followers), javelin thrower Oliver Helander (12,700), NHL hockey player Matias Maccelli (9,000), cross country skier Jasmi Joensuu (24,200) and a golfer Sami Välimäki (14,600).

Karjalainen's popularity is not a coincidence, but the result of determined work. He also embodies a trend that has emerged in recent years. The best athletes in terms of absolute performance are no longer necessarily the most interesting types in their sport.

“My own goal is to build a career path where I would live in indoor basketball. There are different perspectives on where the money comes from,” says Karjalainen.

“ “Messages come in every day from all over the world.”

Aki Karjalainen makes his social media videos on a phone. “It's a strength and a weakness,” he says.

SMARTPHONE numbers flash on the screen, which tell about the development of Karjalainen's Instagram account in the last three months. There are almost a million targeted accounts, and the most new followers from individual cities have come from Prague and Singapore, and only the third from Helsinki.

He also has followers from the United States. The wide-growing following does not consist only of floorball players, but includes, for example, hockey goaltenders.

“Messages come in every day from all over the world. I try to respond to everyone, but I don't always have time for everyone,” says Karjalainen.

The goalkeeper from Liminga shared his first Instagram posts in 2014, at the age of 12. They were videos of games and practices. A diary-type hobby, he describes.

“I noticed that others were also interested. People liked and sent messages. As a goalkeeper, perhaps I also stood out in general from what kind of social media content there was in floorball. The goals and great performances of the players were often emphasized. Goalkeepers were easily overlooked.”

When the number of followers started to grow, Karjalainen began to develop his own skills. He learned video editing and observed how successful athletes and content producers made their content. In the search fields of Google or YouTube, he could write, for example: “How to make good videos”.

In addition to his own search for information, Karjalainen examined the environments in which he moved, specifically from the point of view of marketing and branding.

“If something interests you, you notice it around you all the time. For example, I noticed certain features from street advertisements and learned all the time.”

From them, he especially learned how important elements visuality and storytelling are. By following others, Karjalainen learned a steady publication rhythm. It is important so that Followers know how to expect publications.

“With good content and publication rhythm, you can grow exponentially, and there is quite a lot of potential here.”

“ “I've been told that you can't do it at that size.”

Aki Karjalai is sometimes characterized as a rubber man. In his videos, he goes through, among other things, the goalkeeper's mobility.

KARELIAN The Instagram account stands out from other floorball players especially because he posts a lot of videos. Videos are usually more successful than photo publications, he says. He edits the videos on his phone.

“It's a strength and a weakness. It's smart to do it on the phone, but when you go in a more professional direction, you should know how to do it on a computer. That's what I've invested in.”

In his videos, Karjalainen brings out his personal tackling style. Top goalkeepers are usually taller than 190 centimeters, Karjalainen is 174 centimeters tall. He compensates for his small size with his mobility.

“I've been told that you can't make it at that size, that the limits will meet. With my content, I want to highlight the fact that it's not about size and motivate younger and smaller goalkeepers. Of course, size matters and you have to be aware of that.”

The small size also has a certain silver trim. Dubbed the rubber giant, Karjalainen is such an explosive mover that he is able to pull off spectacular saves, especially with lateral movements.

“It probably makes it easier to create content, when I have more spectacular saves than bigger players. However, it is not as reduced as it seems on social media. I'm a really analytical goalkeeper. How I block in any given situation is mathematical in a way, but on social media those highlight blocks will of course come to the fore. And it's nice to have them.”

Good quality videos of spectacular saves are usually the most successful posts. However, one-sided content will not succeed.

Publications must be sufficiently versatile in terms of content, but recognizable. Your own brand must stand out, Karjalainen adds.

He publishes, for example, more entertaining tackling videos from training. He recorded them with his camera standing on a tripod during rehearsals.

In addition, the account has pictures in which he goes through different aspects of goalkeeper work and videos of, for example, goalkeeper practice in the penalty room.

“It's also going through the stages of your own career. You have to be aware that not all publications are of the same quality, nor do they succeed in the same way.”

“ “Something becomes a bigger source of income for me than gaming, no matter how far I go in gaming.”

“I wish it was on video,” Aki Karjalainen says he sometimes thinks after great saves.

LAST in autumn, Karjalainen started trade economics studies at Seinäjoki University of Applied Sciences. After his studies, he aims to become a professional floorballer. There is a plan for the goal, which includes three steps: playing at the top level, social media – or, more broadly, marketing – and goalkeeper training.

Thanks to the indoor bandy income, the bread is already wider than the usual student budget. He estimates that his floorball income is divided roughly in half between playing and the income from content production.

“Some is growing all the time, however, as my search for sponsors becomes more efficient. I realize that it will become a bigger source of income for me than playing, no matter how far I go in playing.”

However, social popularity is also a trump card when negotiating compensation for gaming. He brings a lot of visibility to the club he represents, i.e. commercial potential that can be converted into euros.

However, Karjalainen says that he does not want to “forcefully push” advertisements into his own social media channels. At worst, they can drive away interest. He tries to use his partners in the most natural way possible. For example, talking about the importance of contact lenses to see the ball.

“The sponsor must support the content. That's my starting point. A lot of people see that a photo publication is made that is in no way related to the sport or the content, in which case it is bad and ineffective marketing.”

PLAYING and in addition to producing content, Karjalainen coaches goalkeepers and organizes goalkeeper camps around Finland. Recently, he was asked to take a camp in Sweden, but the schedules did not coincide. The camps are usually scheduled during the summer, when the playing season is on break.

“There is enough demand. The starting point is that I can organize the camp with the goalkeeper camp concept and only with my own advertising.”

What the Karelian does could be characterized as entrepreneurial, which is not quite usual for athletes in team sports. Thanks to that, the young goalkeeper has been able to build his life and future around his biggest passion, floorball. Despite the fact that the sport is largely an amateur sport.

“I would say that I am a pioneer, although the quality of the content is not at the level I see it could be. It's been a way to fulfill myself and do things that I find interesting.”

“I don't think that I would work just to be able to go on holiday. I'd rather live with less money, when I can do what is my passion.”

Karjalainen would also like other floorball players to be more active on social media.

“Because it's pretty easy in the end. With a phone, everyone can learn how to make basic videos without a visual eye. For example, who would say no to a thousand euro sponsorship money, if you don't even have to go to great lengths to get it.”

Born: 22/05/2002 Species: Indoor bandy Venue: Keeper Career: Debuted at the age of 15 at the second highest league level in his breeding club Limingan Niittomiehi, moved to Nurmon Jymy for the 2022–23 season In the national team: Under-19 World Cup silver (2021), 5 matches in the Finnish U23 national team

