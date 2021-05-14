Dr.. Sherif Arafa

Social media has become a part of our daily life. And it became difficult to completely dispense with it because of its benefits .. But, what exactly is its impact on me? How can we use it optimally so that it is not harmful?

In a recent study by Professor Melissa Hunt, Associate Director of Clinical Training at the University of Pennsylvania, she and her team studied the impact of social media, and the factors that play a role in this effect, such as the people we follow, and the time we spend on these sites .. These results were recently published in the journal. Scientific «Journal of All Social and Clinical Psychology».

To get acquainted with the results of the study and to know how to best use these sites, we had this dialogue with Professor Hunt.

What is the effect of social media?

Professor Hunt answers: We found that heavy use of social media “more than two hours a day” was always associated with lower indicators of mental health and well-being, including increased loneliness, depression, social anxiety and lower self-esteem.

Unfortunately, the rational use of social media websites directly conflicts with the business models adopted by all these platforms, which achieve many financial gains by keeping people on these sites for as many hours as possible, and clicking on the largest possible number of random posts by people. Strangers to you, relying more and more on using these sites to get continuous low doses of dopamine.

What caused this effect?

Hunt continues: There are many reasons for this damaging effect of social media … First, most people tend to publish only perfect pictures and stories about their lives. And looking at these special moments in the lives of others can make you feel bad about your life, and it can increase the phenomenon of fear of missing opportunities «FOMO: the urgent desire to remain online for fear of losing relationships or missing out on an event and not participating in it», in addition to Increase social comparison with those who are better than you. The more strangers and influencers you follow, the greater this influence.

Excessive use of social media also reduces the amount of time available for you to do more fulfilling activities, such as getting work done, or spending time with people you already know and care about in real life.

What is the solution?

According to the researcher, there are several ways to use social media that can help us promote mental health and improve the quality of communication with people .. such as:

Use these sites for 30 – 60 minutes a day.

Turn off all alerts.

Do not take your phone to your bedroom.

Only use it to keep in touch with people you already know and care about. Not to make comparisons with people you do not know.

If you have symptoms of depression, you should reduce use to less than an hour per day. This is helpful in easing symptoms of depression over time.

Additionally, conscious use of these platforms, in a way that makes you feel truly connected to others, is the best solution.

in another meaning..

Do not make social networking sites a cause of social distancing!