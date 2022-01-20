The Covid-19 pandemic forced the world population to create new habits, ranging from hygiene to social ones. One of the most difficult measures to deal with was social isolation. Although it seems simple, many people ended up suffering due to social isolation and one of the health concerns was about the mental health of the population.

Research by the University of Bath showed that the use of social media during the pandemic was a key part of preventing people from developing Hikikomori syndrome. The Japanese term refers to a syndrome of extreme social isolation of the individual.

According to the study, the Covid-19 pandemic could have contributed a lot to people predisposed to the disease. The internet, however, played a key role in bringing people together and improving the physical health of individuals, even during isolation.

The scientists responsible for the research were: Jeff Gavin and Mark Brosnan. According to them, the online contact made through social media kept the user connected to relational life.

In the survey, 661 young people, aged 16 to 24, from 45 different nationalities were interviewed, in order to understand the relationship between extreme social isolation and internet use.

It is worth noting that many countries adopted a total lockdown in mid-2020. The measure prohibited the movement of people through the streets, except for visits to pharmacies or hospitals.

