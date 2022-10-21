According to a newspaper report, Elon Musk is planning a job cut on Twitter. He stated to potential investors that he would reduce the number of employees from 7,500 to around 2,000 in the event of a takeover, wrote the Washington Post on Thursday (local time). The newspaper relies on insiders and confidential documents. Musk and Twitter initially did not comment.

After months of back and forth, Musk’s $44 billion takeover of Twitter is expected to be completed by the end of next week – if trouble doesn’t break out again. The responsible judge has imposed a deadline: If the purchase is not completed by October 28th, there will still be a court case.

Musk sees “incredible potential”

The Tesla boss had actually agreed on the takeover with Twitter in April. In July, however, he declared the agreement invalid because of alleged misrepresentations about fake accounts. Twitter sued for compliance with the purchase agreement. At the beginning of October, Musk surprisingly renewed his purchase offer.

However, he made the condition that the court case surrounding the takeover – in which his chances were considered relatively slim – be settled. Twitter rejected this. The company is suspicious because Musk makes his offer dependent on financing and may still be keeping a back door open.

Musk said Wednesday when presenting Tesla’s latest earnings results that he and other investors were “obviously” overpaying for the online network. However, Twitter also has “incredible potential”. At least that made it sound like he was resigned to closing the expensive deal.