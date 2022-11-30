Social media | FT: The commissioner threatens to block the use of Twitter in the EU if the service does not follow the rules

Musk has announced that he will make Twitter’s content management more free than before.

of the EU the commissioner responsible for the internal market Thierry Breton demands the billionaire Elon Musk’s led by Twitter to comply with the Union’s disinformation prevention rules.

Breton has had a meeting with Musk today. of the Financial Times According to Breton, he threatened to block Twitter from the territory of the Union if the social media did not comply with the Union’s regulations under Musk’s leadership.

Breton tells on Twitter, that the platform must significantly strengthen content moderation and prevent the spread of disinformation. Musk has announced that he will make Twitter’s content management more free than before.