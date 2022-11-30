Thursday, December 1, 2022
Social media | FT: The commissioner threatens to block the use of Twitter in the EU if the service does not follow the rules

by admin_l6ma5gus
November 30, 2022
in World Europe
0

Musk has announced that he will make Twitter’s content management more free than before.

30.11. 21:11

of the EU the commissioner responsible for the internal market Thierry Breton demands the billionaire Elon Musk’s led by Twitter to comply with the Union’s disinformation prevention rules.

Breton has had a meeting with Musk today. of the Financial Times According to Breton, he threatened to block Twitter from the territory of the Union if the social media did not comply with the Union’s regulations under Musk’s leadership.

Breton tells on Twitter, that the platform must significantly strengthen content moderation and prevent the spread of disinformation. Musk has announced that he will make Twitter’s content management more free than before.


See also  Meeting between Zelensky and Putin will take time to happen
Moscow seizes three towns in an attempt to gain a foothold in the Donetsk region

