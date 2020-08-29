Social media Finnish fans received awards at the Youtube gala in Helsinki, Mmiisas voted Influencer of the Year

The first Finnish Youtube videographers and tube makers were awarded at the Creator Awards Finland gala held for the first time. The gala was celebrated on Friday night in Helsinki at the Cultural Center Korjaamo.

At the gala, Finnish bettors were awarded in several categories, for a total of 21. The top prizes of the evening went to tubettaja Mmiisas, ie Miisa to Rotola-Pukkila and Jooel Vatanen. Rotola-Pukkila was awarded the Influencer of the Year award, while Vatanen was voted the public’s favorite with more than 35,000 votes. He also won the Entrepreneur of the Year award at the gala.

Anyone could suggest their own favorites for the gala, from which the jury selected the finalists for the categories.

Other winners included the Performer of the Year Jaakko Parkkali and the export channel of the year Otto Tennilä, Miikka O’Connor’s and Emil Rantatulkkilan formed by Pongfinity. The most significant video of the year was chosen Jaakko Keson “Rip Jonne aka MKDMSK” video about rap artist who died in January last year Atte Toikan story.

Rotola-Pukkila, who was awarded the Influencer of the Year award, gave STT clear reasons why there is a need for the event.

“I’m really excited that our industry will be held such an event, what kind of have not had in the past. I think the coolest thing about this event is that it raises the profile of our industry, ”said Rotola-Pukkila.

Mmiisas himself has been making video content for seven years. He still feels that every year he always has to explain what tubing is and whether it’s even a profession,

“However, the appreciation has risen in recent years. Still, a couple was listed as the least respected profession a couple of years ago. That is why I think it is important that events are held to raise the profile of the profession, ”he continued.

Of the year Miikka O’Connor of Pongfinity, who was awarded as an export channel, and Emil Rantatulkkila were also pleased with the new gala.

“It’s really awesome to have an event like this. The corona era has been challenging in its own way, here as it certainly is in every field, ”the duo pondered.

Pongfinity is an international ping pong channel. The Finnish trio, which makes videos, has 1.78 million followers worldwide. Pongfinity’s videos have been made in Finland by the American TV giants NBC and Discovery Channel. The channel has also been featured on the sports channel ESPN, The Mirror and Ellen DeGeneres show.

The coronavirus also affected the work of the trio.

“The biggest concrete effect was that the Ruskeasuo ballroom at our location was closed for several months. Luckily, one of us had a ping pong table at the cottage, so we took advantage of it, ”O’Connor and Rantatulkkila laugh.