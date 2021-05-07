Social media Facebook removed from its service hundreds of accounts and sites linked to political influence in Ukraine

Facebook, which received a tip from the FBI, says the network behind the misleading sites bought advertising from the company for nearly half a million dollars.

Social media left Facebook has removed from its service hundreds of fake accounts and sites targeting communications to Ukrainians.

According to Facebook, those accounts and sites have links to entities against which the United States has imposed sanctions on election tampering attempts.

Facebook said Thursday that it has removed a total of 363 sites with a total of 2.37 million followers. In addition, a total of 477 user accounts were deleted. The network that ran the sites paid about $ 496,000 for advertising on Facebook and Instagram.

The network, the company says, has been around for a long time and has sought to mislead people on a number of different social media platforms and other websites. Sites disguised as news sites have published flattering content about several Ukrainian politicians. The removal of sites now carried out is therefore not in line with US policy.

According to Facebook, much of the “coordinated misconduct” it removes from its services comes from Ukraine, where more paid services related to influence operations are also available. On Thursday, Facebook said it had also stopped campaigns targeting citizens of several other countries, including Mexico, Peru and Palestine.

One The participant named by Facebook is a pro-Russia Ukrainian politician Andrii Derkatš, whose accounts the company deleted last October. The U.S. administration added Derkach to its blacklist in September. He is accused of trying to tamper with last year’s U.S. presidential election.

Derkach responded to the investigation and accusations in a statement in which he said giant corporations are building “a dictatorship in the name of liberal values”. He told Reuters he was preparing a bill to regulate international social media companies in Ukraine.

According to Facebook, political consultants affiliated with the network also have links with Ukrainian politicians Oleh Kulinich and Volodymyr to Groysman, who is the former Prime Minister of Ukraine. Neither has commented on the allegations.

Facebook began the investigation after receiving a tip from the federal police, the FBI. According to the company, the activities highlighted in its investigation began in 2015.