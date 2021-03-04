Social media Facebook released a feature that allows the user to reduce election ads

The restriction feature of Facebook’s election advertising became available to Finnish users.

Community site Facebook is expanding the feature available to Finns, which allows the user to control and reduce the election and political advertisements they see in their Facebook feeds.

The feature was released on Thursday evening in Finland and more than 90 other countries. In the past, it has already been available in the United States and Brazil.

Facebook says extending the feature to new countries on his blog.

The extension is based on the Ads Preferences management features previously released by Facebook, which allow the user to reduce ads on specific topics or remove ads that are not of interest.

According to Facebook, it has developed the feature based on feedback it received from its users.