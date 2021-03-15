Social media Facebook receives criticism for spreading false information about coronary vaccines, now some giant is starting to label vaccine releases

Facebook has been hesitant to intervene in the content.

The powers that be and researchers have criticized Facebook for disseminating false information about the coronavirus and coronary vaccines on its social media platforms.

Now, Facebook has said it will add a note to every corona vaccine safety update. Later, entries will be made for all updates that mention the coronary vaccine.

In the past, social media services have included entries for content related to the U.S. presidential election, for example. In connection with the elections, there were entries, especially in the updates on the legality of the election results.

In addition to labeling vaccine content, Facebook has said it is developing a tool through which Americans can get information on where to get the vaccine. Facebook-owned Instagram is becoming a separate area for coronavirus-related information.

On Facebook and Instagram has numerous groups, accounts, and sites that spread false information about vaccines. The company that owns the services has long been of the view that it is not for it to intervene.

Facebook product manager Chris Coxin according to the company has taken the spread of false claims “very seriously”. However, Cox says there is a “big gray area for people with concerns. Some people would call these concerns misinformation and some doubts. ”

According to Cox, the best way to address this problem is to increase access to official and authoritative information and to engage in discussion with health experts.