Social media Facebook lost the lawsuit, the company may be banned from transferring user data from the EU to the United States

Irish the EDPS may proceed with an investigation that may prevent Facebook from transferring user data from the European Union to servers in the United States. An Irish court ruled on the matter on Friday.

According to the news agency Reuters, the Irish Data Protection Commissioner launched his inquiry in August. The Commissioner then provisionally assessed that the mechanism used by Facebook to transfer data to the United States could not be used in practice.

Facebook sued both the investigation and the authorized preliminary assessment in court. The social media giant believes they have “destructive” and “irreversible” effects on its business, based on the processing of user information and targeted online advertising.

The Irish court of appeal dismissed all claims made by Facebook in its challenge on Friday. According to the decision, Facebook has not presented any grounds for blocking the EDPS investigation.

Austrian privacy activist Max Schrems estimates, according to Reuters, that the decision will inevitably block the transfer of Facebook data streams.

Schrems anticipates that the Irish Data Protection Supervisor is likely to stop the data transfer before the summer.

In a statement, Facebook said it would defend itself because the EDPS ‘preliminary assessment is detrimental not only to the company, but also to Facebook users and other businesses.

Facebook control in the EU is delegated to the Irish data protection authorities. The American company is headquartered in Europe in Dublin.