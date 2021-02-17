Social media Facebook is starting to restrict news sharing in Australia

From now on, Australian Facebook users will not be able to read or share the news. The activities of Australian publishers on the platform will also be restricted.

Social media Facebook plans to restrict news content distribution in Australia the company announced on wednesday.

Facebook announced its decision at the end of long negotiations. Australia has drafted a new law requiring technology companies to pay for sharing news on their platforms. The company did not agree to the Australian demands.

“The proposed law fundamentally misunderstands the relationship between our platform and publishers,” Facebook’s director for Australia and New Zealand William Easton said in a company release.

“It [laki] left us with a harsh choice: trying to comply with a law that doesn’t care about the realities in this regard, or stop allowing news content on our services in Australia. With heavy hearts, we choose the latter. ”

According to the company, in the future, Australian users will not be able to read or share news on Facebook. Publishing and sharing content by Australian publishers is also restricted on Facebook.

Technology company Google has also threatened to shut down its search engine in Australia to avoid the effects of the law.

Australian with the planned new law, technology giants like Facebook and Google should share their advertising revenue with local media. Facebook announced as early as last fall prevent news sharing on its platform in Australia if the law comes into force.

On Tuesday, Seven West Media Company was told to conclude as the first major Australian media to contract with Google for the use of its content for a fee. The agreement was seen as a sign that technology giants would be bowing to Australian demands.

Minister of Finance of the country Josh Frydenberg announced that he had discussed the topic over the weekend as well as Google’s CEO Sundar Pichain the founder of Facebook Mark Zuckerbergin with.

“They were very interested in what was happening in Australia,” the minister said ABC’s in an interview on Monday. “I also sensed a desire to make agreements.”

Australian according to the government’s reasoning, companies gain visitors to their sites and audiences to advertisements, inter alia, by distributing news content produced by media companies on their sites.

Large platform companies, on the other hand, have feared that the law will set a precedent for company regulation in other parts of the world as well.

The fate of the law is closely monitored in the United States and Europe, among others. Last year, the EU passed new copyright legislation with content compensation articles related to Google and Facebook.