Social media Facebook is planning its own Instagram service for people under 13 years of age

Instagram says it will make the service even safer for young users as well.

Facebook is setting up its own Instagram image service for children under the age of 13 who are currently too young to use it. The matter is clear from the company’s internal press release issued on Thursday, of which it was the first to report buzzfeednews.com.

“I am pleased to report that we have set for work on juvenile priority,” says deputy director of the release of Instagram Vishal Shah.

According to him, the company is investing even more in development work related to privacy protection in order to make the service as safe as possible for young users and those under 13 years of age who join it for the first time.

Ad the new service came just days after Instagram had determined that it needed to invest more to protect its youngest users. At the time, however, it made no mention of the service provided to those under 13 years of age.

Director of Instagram Adam Mosseri tells Buzzfeednews.com that in the youth version, use should be transparent and controllable for children ‘s parents.

According to him, the development of the service is just beginning.

British According to The Guardian Instagram plans the image service for the youngest to work on the same principle as Messenger kids.

In 2017, Facebook introduced the Messenger app for 6 to 12-year-olds, which, due to the failure of security measures, also allowed adults unfamiliar with children to participate in children’s conversations.

There has been widespread criticism of Children’s Messenger, although it cannot be used without the help of parents. Messenger kids has even been required to be discontinued in the name of child welfare. According to Buzzfeednews.com, Facebook proved to be a financial link to most of the people and organizations that were developing the children’s messaging service.

Also The bullying and harassment on Instagram worries those who are skeptical about the service being directed at under-13s.

Logging in to Instagram requires indicating the age of the user, but the company itself has acknowledged that lying about this information is entirely possible.