Social media Facebook is giving Trump a two-year gate ban

According to some company, the former president deserves punishment for his serious violations of the rules.

Facebook freeze the former president of the United States Donald Trumpin account for two years, some giant said on Friday.

“Because of the seriousness of the circumstances that led to Trump’s dismissal, we believe his violations of the rules deserve the harshest possible punishment,” Facebook wrote in a statement.

Trump was banned from using the service for the first time earlier this year when he was shut down from Facebook and Instagram, among others, as a result of an attempt to take over the U.S. Capitol. Trump was deemed to have accepted the violence associated with the incident.

Trumpin the account suspension is the first time Facebook has issued a gate ban to an incumbent head of state, according to news agency Reuters.

Indeed, in recent years, social media companies have had to consider how to deal with politicians who violate user rules. Restrictions on Trump’s accounts have been seen on the one hand as censorship and a violation of freedom of expression, but on the other hand companies have also been criticized for inadequately interfering in political content.

Facebook according to, the reinstatement of the former president’s account may be reconsidered in January 2023, when experts will assess whether “the risk to public safety has decreased”.

If the account is returned and Trump continues to break the rules, the former president will have consequences. If necessary, Trump can, according to Facebook, get a permanent gate ban on the service.