Social media Facebook is banning content that claims the Holocaust did not happen

The ban is part of a wider project by which Facebook is trying to address hate speech.

Social media company Facebook announced Monday in its bulletin denying content that distorts or claims that the Holocaust is being distorted.

The decision was based on the spread of anti-Semitic attitudes worldwide, according to the press release, and a worrying lack of information about the Holocaust.

“According to a recent survey, nearly a quarter of adults between the ages of 18 and 39 in the United States said they believe the Holocaust is a myth, exaggerated, or that they were unsure,” the release says.

Later this year, those Facebook users who search the service for information about the Holocaust and its denial will begin to be directed to reliable sources about the Holocaust.

Prohibition is part of a larger project by which the company seeks to combat hate speech, according to the press release. Facebook says it has issued a gate ban to more than 250 white-dominated communities this year and updated its terms of use to take better account of the activities of the Qanon group, which spreads conspiracy theories, and various armed groups.

However, change may not happen quickly.

Facebook notes in the release that the content that violates the new terms of use is much different and will take time before employees are trained in the new practices.