Social media Facebook: Extensive downtime on Instagram and Whatsapp

Some giant Facebook’s communications app Whatsapp and the photo app Instagram were out of service around the world on Friday night, several IT media say. At least some of the users affected services return to use after just over half an hour downtime.

Some media reports that the communications application Facebook Messenger also suffered a downtime. However, the parent app Facebook seemed to work normally.

Facebook confirmed in the evening that its services were suffering from a number of problems. Facebook said on Twitter that its employees are working on downtime. The company said in a tweet that it will provide more information later.

According to Downdetector.com, a website that monitors downtime, nearly a million users report a Instagram outage and nearly 20,000 Whatsapp outages, according to Reuters. According to Downdetector.com, the outage may have affected a larger number of users.

According to the news site Techcrunch, the Instagram problem seems to indicate a failure of the backend server. Whatapp, on the other hand, could not connect to the message server, and the application did not forward messages.