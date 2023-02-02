Thursday, February 2, 2023
Social media | Facebook already has more than two billion users per day – the parent company’s stock would rise

by admin_l6ma5gus
February 2, 2023
in World Europe
Meta’s annual sales fell for the first time in years, but less than expected.

Social Meta, the parent company of the media services Facebook and Instagram, reported that last year’s sales decreased from the previous year. This is the first time that the company’s annual sales have decreased since the 2012 IPO.

Last year, Somejät’s annual sales fell by 1 percent to 116.6 billion dollars.

However, the decrease was significantly lower than expected, after which Meta’s share price rose dramatically. On the aftermarket, Meta’s price rose by more than 19 percent to nearly $183.

In the last quarter of last year, turnover decreased by four percent from the corresponding period of the previous year. The result for October–December was 32.2 billion dollars.

The company also said that the number of daily Facebook users has reached two billion for the first time.

Meta announced the result of last year and the last quarter of last year Finnish time late on Wednesday evening.

Recently, Meta’s net sales have decreased significantly as a result of slower economic growth, increased competition and decreased advertising sales. Most recently, Meta’s result had collapsed in July–September compared to the previous corresponding period.

The company said in November that it would lay off 11,000 employees, or about 13 percent of its workforce. It was the first time that the company undertook extensive personnel cuts during its 18-year history. According to what he said at the end of September, the company had more than 87,000 employees.

After the news of the layoff, Meta’s stock started to rise after last year’s considerable decline.

