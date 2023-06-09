Social media | Explanation: A network of pedophiles runs rampant on Instagram, which is supported by its own algorithms

Instagram fails to identify and remove child pornography from its platform. Algorithms, on the contrary, work for it, the report reveals.

Instagram algorithms help users find accounts with the purpose of sharing, buying and selling child pornography, it turns out of The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) and from a report by researchers at Stanford and Massachusetts Amherst universities.

Instagram is a social media platform owned by the American company Meta Platforms. Meta also owns Facebook and instant messaging service Whatsapp. Instagram is estimated to have more than 1.3 billion users.

The investigation revealed that Instagram has failed to identify and remove accounts created openly for child pornography. Its algorithms also recommend such accounts to users looking for sexual content about minors.

Instagram allowed people to use hashtags or keywords that clearly refer to child pornography, which made it easy to find accounts. The accounts announced with clearly recognizable words and symbols that they either sell or are willing to buy child pornography.

Meta replied to the WSJ that it had established an internal working group to investigate the issue and that it was “constantly looking for ways to act against child abuse”.

Meta says that in the last two years, it has shut down 27 pedophile networks and banned thousands of keywords that sexualize children. Meta also said that it is working to prevent the system from recommending accounts focused on child pornography and their content to other users.

of the WSJ the experts we contacted identified functions on Instagram that helped accounts focused on child pornography find each other, and were able to find extensive networks promoting child abuse on the platform.

The researchers created test users on Instagram who looked at only one page of an account belonging to the network. After that, the platform started suggesting to the user numerous accounts selling and buying child porn, as well as accounts that contained links to marketplaces outside the platform.

In addition to accounts focused on child porn content, the platform has numerous other accounts related to the topic, which share pedophilia-friendly memes and provide help to find child porn.

According to former and current employees of Meta, there are hundreds of thousands, if not millions, of accounts focused solely on child porn. A Meta representative tells the WSJ that in January of this year alone, the company removed 490,000 accounts that violated its child protection rules.

However, if the user acts against the rules, Instagram only deletes the account, but does not punish the user or the device itself. This way, the same user can create a new account to replace the deleted one. Instagram also allows you to have multiple accounts at the same time.

Stanford technology director of the university’s social media abuse department David Thiel sums up that the crux of Instagram’s problem is its recommendation algorithms. He criticized Instagram for not setting strong enough barriers for children to find harmful content.

If you searched for keywords referring to child pornography on Instagram, a pop-up window appeared in front of the user, warning that the search results might contain images of child sexual abuse. After that, the user could choose from two options: “seek help” or “see the results anyway”.

Instagram removed the feature that allowed you to view photos only after the WSJ asked why it existed. Instagram declined to comment on why the feature existed.

Instagram has also received criticism for the time it takes to respond to images reported by users as harmful. It may have taken months to react to images reported as child pornography.

The Wall Street Journal and Stanford shared all the child porn accounts they found on Instagram. One of the experts who participated in the study, Brian Levine, checked later to see if the accounts that sold the content were gone. As before, after looking at the accounts, Instagram started recommending other accounts selling child porn to her.

Instagram’s algorithms continued to help build the kind of networks that the platform’s security staff were trying to take down at the same time.

“Pull on the brakes,” Levin demands in the article.