They are everywhere and explain things. They lengthen meetings with useless chatter. They interrupt. They ask you how your weekend was just so they can tell you about theirs. They are the ones who do not have a question, rather a reflection. Those who write “in thread” in X. They always have an opinion, a theory, an anecdote. Science points them out as compulsive talkers. The street, like brothers-in-law or mansplainers, neologisms that name increasingly common behaviors and that already give a clue, since it is an essentially masculine phenomenon. Verbal diarrhea is a disease. And it is taking on pandemic overtones.

Dan Lyons knows them perfectly, he was one of them. This American journalist and essayist had been talking a lot for years. He lost a job because he didn’t know how to shut up in time, he lost eight million dollars, he almost lost his wife. During the Covid pandemic, when half the world confined themselves to their homes in silence, he began to wonder what was happening to him. He asked anthropologists and psychologists. He consulted scientific studies and books. He spent several months trying to understand why he couldn’t keep his mouth shut and then he understood that it wasn’t an individual problem. “The problem is not just me, it is not just you. “The whole world has to shut the fuck up.”

With this forceful idea he starts his new book Be quiet. The power of keeping your mouth shut in a world of incessant noise (Captain Swing). In it, Lyons claims that we live in the noisiest time in history. Social networks promised to become a Greek agora, a place that encouraged dialogue. But in practice they are more like Speaker’s Corner in London, a space where thousands of people scream hysterical monologues that no one listens to. And the worst thing is that this behavior, which was born in the digital world, has ended up jumping into analog life.

Turning to science, Lyons explains how the constant noise around us destroys critical thinking and erodes dialogue. He also gives advice on learning to stop talking excessively. The first, leaving social networks, he followed to the letter, but he had to abandon it to promote his book. The second was a post it next to his computer with a concise order to follow during meetings: shut up and listen. He does not have it on the computer from which he attends EL PAÍS via video call. Still, Lyons remains restrained. His answers are concise and the interview lasts no more than 25 minutes.

Ask. How did you realize you were talking too much?

Answer. He had known for a long time that he said things compulsively. Things that were ruining my life and happened over and over again. It caused problems in my marriage, in my friendships and at work. I once said something on Facebook that ended up costing me my job. I recently looked at the stock price of that company and saw that if I had stayed, I would have had eight million dollars. I remember thinking, what did I get out of that Facebook post?

Q. He published a book about it… [Disrupción, en el que denuncia el edadismo de su antigua empresa y de todo Silicon Valley].

R. Yeah, well, I’d prefer eight million dollars.

Q. At least he knows he’s not alone in being a loudmouth. He says that in all of human history there has never been a time as noisy as ours. What do you think it is due to?

R. Social media plays an important role in this. Now we can have an opinion on everything. Every time something happens, we are encouraged to share our opinion, to refute and discuss. And that attitude has spread to the rest of our lives, so that people can’t stop talking and giving their opinions about everything. It has carried over into the work world, where we have too many meetings. It has moved into entertainment, where we have millions of television channels and platforms. And this creates too much noise, an overload of information, and I don’t think our brains are prepared to handle it.

Q. But are social networks a cause or a consequence? Have we always had that need to give our opinion or have Facebook, Instagram and Twitter created it for us?

R. It’s a bit of both things. We always had this urgency, but not a way to share it with a large audience. You could write a letter to the editor of a newspaper, for example, but only a couple are published. Social media created a platform that made it easy and free to share your thoughts with a global audience. But they are not neutral, they are designed to manipulate you and push you to share content, making you talk too much. They are inducing you to keep talking, to get nervous, to get agitated so that you commit and start arguing with people and debating. That way, you end up sharing too much online, but it doesn’t stop there. That kind of agitation comes back to you, you end up incorporating it into your analog life.

Q. Not everyone should be silent equally.

R. Yes, there is a clear gender bias in talking too much. Beyond the famous mansplaining, in my book I talk about two neologisms. One is the maninterrupting. Men not only talk more, but they interrupt more than women. There is a lot of research on this.

[Un estudio de la Universidad George Washington reveló que los hombres interrumpían a las mujeres un 33% más que a los hombres. Otro estudio, de la Universidad de Standford, comparó las conversaciones de dos hombres, de dos mujeres y la de un hombre y una mujer. En las conversaciones entre personas del mismo sexo se produjeron siete interrupciones. En las conversaciones entre hombres y mujeres hubo 48, 46 de ellas por parte del hombre].

The other neologism is manalog, is the guy who talks at a dinner or a party and wants to tell everyone everything and won’t shut up, he will go on and on and on. I think men fit that pattern much more than women. However, historically, they have been the ones who have had a reputation for being charlatans and gossips, which is amazing. And it goes back a long time, there are written references from the Middle Ages, but this idea has always existed. I think it is a form of control over women. To tell them, “you talk too much.” And they reply, “well, we talk less than you.” “Okay, but that’s still too much.” That’s where that stereotype comes from, it has been a tool to silence women.

[Investigadores de la Universidad de Texas descubrieron que tanto las mujeres como los hombres pronuncian 16.000 palabras al día de media. Los tres sujetos más habladores de la muestra eran varones]

Q. This difference is especially evident in the work environment.

R. Yeah, that’s where you see men interrupting the most in meetings, you know, and I think it’s an interesting exercise for anyone, especially men: Next time you go to a meeting, grab a notebook. And just pay attention every time someone interrupts. Take notes. And in the end, you’ll probably realize that it’s men doing it. Once you see it, you can’t unsee it.

Q. Speaking of meetings. He says in his book that the average worker attends 62 a month, and participants claim that half of them are a complete waste of time.

R. There are two types of people: those who enjoy meetings and those who are sane. And the first group is winning. The problem is not only that there are many of them, it is that they are too long, unproductive. People feel obligated to say something in meetings. Otherwise, they feel that they are not contributing anything, that they are not up to the task. But sometimes the smartest thing is to sit and listen, rather than talk. And then, after listening to everyone, maybe you have to say something concise or that contributes, not just talk for the sake of talking. There are really smart CEOs like Tim Cook at Apple who do that.

Q. Or Jack Dorsey. In his book he puts him as an example of a person who knows how to shut up and listen. At the time he was an executive at Twitter. Right now Elon Musk has replaced him [famoso por ser un bocazas de libro]. I don’t know what moral we can draw from this change…

R. Yes, Elon Musk has destroyed my thesis. Ha ha ha. When he was writing the book, Dorsey was in charge, and I noticed that he didn’t tweet much. The same thing happens with [el director ejecutivo de Meta, Mark] Zuckerberg, you don’t see him babbling about anything on Facebook. But he has an emporium that pushes the rest of us to do it. The people who build these things are often the ones who don’t get carried away with them. Musk is a unique case. It is also [el expresidente de Estados Unidos Donald] Trump. Both of them have somewhat destroyed my thesis that powerful people don’t talk too much. But I still believe that it is so. That they’ve both gotten in trouble for talking too much. And that they will get into trouble in the future.

Q. Let’s talk about love. Chattering not only affects us at work, it can also be dangerous emotionally.

Yes, there has to be some balance, you don’t want to be completely silent either. When you meet someone, the 60-40 rule has to be applied. You must speak no more than 60% but no less than 40%. This way there is a certain balance and you can have a conversation in which both of you participate. But there is also research that found that in speed dating, people who ask questions and listen are more likely to get a second date. And if you think about it it’s obvious, if you are interested in the other person, you really listen to them. When you are in a marriage or a long-term relationship it is different. In that case, spending some time together in silence or having nothing to say can be a good thing. In my case I think it helped our relationship. There is a great quote from Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Supreme Court Justice [de EE UU] which says: Sometimes it helps to be a little deaf.

Q. But if no one speaks, I don’t know what dialogue we are going to foster. Is it just a question of quantity or quality as well?

R. I interviewed this German scientist from the University of Arizona [el doctor Matthias Mehl] who did research and found that people who have meaningful conversations are happier and even healthier than other people. And I said well, wait a minute, that kills my book because you’re saying we should have more conversations. But he replied no. You have to have more meaningful conversations, authentic conversations are those in which you listen a lot. You don’t just talk and talk and talk. You learn to listen.

Q. So it’s something that can be learned. Have you changed a lot writing this book?

R. Yes. I think I improved a lot. Although I confess that before, someone was interviewing me about the book on a podcast and I still said something that may have pissed off someone, so I still have room to refine.

Q. And what did he say?

R. I better keep it quiet.

