Social media | Emmanuel Macron met Elon Musk – “clear and honest” discussion on Twitter

Emmanuel Macron expressed his concerns about Twitter to Elon Musk.

French president Emmanuel Macron met the richest man in the world Elon Musk’s on Friday in New Orleans, USA. According to news agency AFP, the two talked for about an hour behind closed doors. Their meeting was not announced in advance.

After the meeting, Macron said on Twitter that he had a “clear and honest” conversation with Musk. According to Macron, he told Musk about his concerns about Twitter moderation. They also discussed and agreed on other matters related to the service.

“Transparent user practices, significant strengthening of content moderation and protection of freedom of speech: Twitter must make an effort to comply with European regulations,” Macron listed the content of the conversation on Twitter.

According to Macron, Musk promised Twitter to commit to minimizing terrorism and violent content on the service. The president said that he and Musk also agreed on protecting children on social media.

Musk and Twitter have been featured extensively in recent weeks due to the content of the social service. Musk, who bought Twitter this fall for 44 billion, has fired thousands of the company’s employees and restored the accounts of users who were previously removed for violating the service’s rules. His decisions regarding hate speech and illegal content have been severely criticized.

Recently, Twitter ended the regulation according to which it was forbidden to share false information about the corona pandemic and the effectiveness of vaccines. According to AFP, Macron criticized Musk’s decision last week.

The EU previously required Musk to comply with its anti-disinformation rules.

According to Reuters, Macron stated on Thursday Good Morning America – program, that in his opinion freedom of speech comes with “responsibility and limits”. Musk, on the other hand, has declared himself a supporter of absolute freedom of speech.

Reuters reports that researchers have observed a clear increase in hate speech on Twitter after Musk restored previously deleted accounts to the service. Among them was, among others, the ex-president of the United States Donald Trump’s account.