Social media | Elon Musk’s paid certification label misleads users, says EU – X is threatened with a significant fine

On Friday, the EU Commission reported on the preliminary findings, according to which the messaging service X owned by Elon Musk violates the EU's digital services regulation.

12.7. 15:43 | Updated 12.7. 21:56

EU Commission on Friday, message service X announced its preliminary position, according to which X violates the EU’s digital services regulation (DSA) with, among other things, its blue certification mark.

The commission tells in its announcement having made preliminary findings of non-compliance with the act in three cases.

The first point is related to the blue verification token used by X, which users can purchase for themselves. According to the commission, the certification mark does not correspond to the industry’s typical operating methods and thus misleads users.

In general, a certification mark means that the user has been verified to be the person or entity they claim to be. In X, however, anyone can buy a verification token for their account. According to the EU, there is evidence that the verification mark has been misused to mislead users.

In the second point, it is stated that X does not comply with the requirements of advertising transparency, because it does not offer a reliable and searchable advertising register. Instead, according to the commission, X has planned barriers to the service that prevent monitoring and monitoring of advertising.

In the third point, it is said that X does not offer researchers access to public data in a way that is required by the digital services regulation. The release states that access to the data will only be granted to researchers approved by X.

American billionaire Elon Musk’s by owning the messaging service, X still has the opportunity to defend himself against the preliminary accusations.

If the Commission’s allegations are upheld, X could face fines of up to six percent of the service provider’s global annual turnover.

The financial newspaper Bloomberg reported in Junethat X would have made a turnover of 1.48 billion dollars in the first half of 2023, according to the information shared with the authorities.

The same magazine evaluated last in Decemberthat the turnover in 2023 would have been 3.4 billion dollars.

The company could therefore receive a maximum fine of 204 million dollars, calculated on the basis of the estimated turnover.