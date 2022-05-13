Social media Elon Musk: Twitter store “temporarily” on ice

Elon Musk’s offer to buy about EUR 41 billion from Twitter has already been approved.

Teslan founder Elon Musk says on Twitter that he has suspended the process to buy the social media company Twitter.

“The Twitter deal is temporarily frozen while we await details that confirm calculations that the fake accounts actually account for less than five percent of users,” Musk tweets.

At the end of April, Twitter confirmed that it would accept Musk’s offer to buy nearly 41 billion euros.

