Friday, May 13, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Social media Elon Musk: Twitter store “temporarily” on ice

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 13, 2022
in World Europe
0
0
SHARES
2
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter

Elon Musk’s offer to buy about EUR 41 billion from Twitter has already been approved.

Teslan founder Elon Musk says on Twitter that he has suspended the process to buy the social media company Twitter.

“The Twitter deal is temporarily frozen while we await details that confirm calculations that the fake accounts actually account for less than five percent of users,” Musk tweets.

At the end of April, Twitter confirmed that it would accept Musk’s offer to buy nearly 41 billion euros.

The news is being updated.

#Social #media #Elon #Musk #Twitter #store #temporarily #ice

See also  Reader opinion Everyone who works at the hospital has earned a pay rise
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

VIDEO: A small steering error causes a hard crash with 4 rolls on the Assen circuit

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.