Social media | Elon Musk promises financial legal aid to X users who get in trouble at work because of their messages

Message service X offers financial support to users who get stuck at work because of their posts, the billionaire who owns the platform Elon Musk said on Saturday. X was formerly known as Twitter.

Employees have occasionally gotten into trouble at work because of controversial things they posted on the platform or because they liked them.

If that happens, X will fund your legal fees, Musk wrote in the message service.

According to Musk, there is no upper limit to the support. However, he did not specify how users can claim their money.