Social media Elon Musk posted a meme on Twitter referring to Prime Minister Marin celebrating in a nightclub

Earlier this week, U.S. television presenter Jimmy Fallon joked about blaspheming the prime minister.

CAR MANUFACTURER CEO of Tesla Elon Musk tweeted a picture of the prime minister of Finland celebrating in a nightclub to his tens of millions of followers on Sunday.

The picture, published by Musk, is based on a well-known meme in which a man tries to talk to a woman who looks bored on the dance floor of a nightclub. In the meme shared by Musk, a man asks what a woman does for a job to which she answers as the Prime Minister of Finland.

The meme is likely to refer to the uproar with the prime minister Sanna Marin (sd) continued to celebrate in Helsinki’s nightlife, despite being informed of its exposure to the coronavirus.

The meme type is known as Milk Edingburgh. Many versions of it have been made through the various imaginary dialogues that the man and woman in the picture have. The meme usually deals with gender roles and strike attempts.

Meem’s original photo was taken at a club called Milk in Edinburgh, Scotland.

Muskin The Twitter account has more than 66 million followers, so the meme associated with the Prime Minister of Finland can be expected to have reached a wide audience.

Musk is known on the platform as an active user who often tweets about topics related to internet culture. Among other things, he has tweeted that he is considering quitting his job and becoming an influencer on social media.

It’s often hard to deduce from Musk’s tweets how serious he is at what he says.

Marinine the celebration was also discussed this week in the United States by the presenter of the talk show Jimmy Fallon. He mentioned at the start of his program on Thursday that the prime minister had celebrated being exposed to the coronavirus.

“The Prime Minister of Finland apologized when he did not notice the message that he should have been isolated. He was partying until four in the morning and forgot his work phone home. The Americans were shocked because they didn’t know the work phone could be left at home, ”Fallon said.

Fallon continued the joke by attaching the subject to the U.S. president Joe Biden old age.

“The only reason Joe Biden is awake at four in the morning is when he goes to the bathroom.”