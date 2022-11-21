Social media | Elon Musk is turning Twitter into a paid one, even though the first attempt failed

Elon Musk’s first month at the helm of the social service has been stormy.

Billionaire Elon Musk took over social media company Twitter on October 27. Since then, the popular social media service run by an American company has had enough of quick changes, surprise twists and outright chaos.

Musk, who made his fortune at the electric car company Tesla, started the process of buying Twitter off the stock market in the spring of this year.

Musk is an active tweeter with 118 million followers on his Twitter account. Musk’s interest in becoming the owner of Twitter stems from his view that the Twitter service needs reforms, especially from the point of view of freedom of speech.

During the phased takeover bid, Musk said he plans changes to Twitter’s spam and fake bot filtering, milder content moderation, service overhauls and cost cuts.

Musk started on the very first days with fast and drastic spending reductions. He dismissed first of all, most of the company’s top management and the board.

Some of the management resigned themselves, as a result of which Musk seemed to be the sole remaining director of the company. Musk too dismissed half of Twitter’s 7,500 employees.

The reason for such rapid cost cuts is probably the concern about the company’s rapidly growing interest expenses.

Although Musk is one of the richest people in the world, the majority of his fortune is tied up in shares of Tesla and the space company Space X, as well as in other assets classified as fixed assets in Musk’s case. Because of that, he had to finance Twitter’s $44 billion (approx. EUR 43 billion) sale with a $13 billion loan.

Half of this debt transferred to Twitter’s balance sheet belongs to the news agency Bloomberg by of floating rates. Due to Musk’s loan arrangements, Twitter’s annual interest expenses increased to nearly $1.2 billion, and expenses are only expected to increase as interest rates rise in the United States.

Although While Musk has taken quick steps to cut Twitter’s expenses, he doesn’t seem to have acted as decisively on solving the bot problem or loosening the moderation policy.

During the acquisition process, Musk and Twitter management had a public discussion about how big a problem fake bots really are for Twitter. The argument even meant to ruin the deal.

So the problem exists, but so far Musk hasn’t heard any openings on how to solve it.

Information about how Twitter will change its algorithm to take into account freedom of speech better, in Musk’s opinion, is also limited so far. Previously, he has flashed an algorithm based on free source code.

On Sunday came true at least one of Musk’s controversial promises to increase free speech on Twitter: the former US president Donald Trump’s the account freeze was lifted. Trump’s account was suspended following the January 2021 Capitol riot.

“ The fear of a loosening of the moderation policy has made advertisers worried.

Employees in any case, it is feared that drastic layoffs will weaken Twitter’s ability to moderate the content of its service, since there are even fewer people developing it.

The fear of a loosening of the moderation policy has caused advertisers to worry that their ads will be published in the future among tweets blaring vague hate speech or conspiracy theories.

Data collected by Reuters news agency by for example, the big car manufacturers Volkswagen and General Motors, as well as Mondelez, known for its cookies and sweets, have suspended their advertising on Twitter either for the time being or until the moderation policy is clarified.

Advertisers are worrisome for Twitter, as it gets 90 percent of its revenue from ads.

Expenses in addition to pruning, Musk has outlined that Twitter should get more income.

He has revealed several ways: Paid but ad-free subscription service for users, collection of payments from the accounts of commercial and governmental actors, and funding from tweets that contain important information or are part of companies’ viral or social media marketing campaigns, British newspaper The Guardian listed at the end of October.

The American newspaper The New York Times by Musk has also proposed making instant messages and some videos chargeable.

“ The first launch of the certificate went completely wrong.

Twitter seems to be in the same type of structural change that more traditional media has had to go through: the importance of advertisements is decreasing and the importance of subscriptions is increasing.

Musk’s most visible Twitter change so far is related The use of Twitter becomes partially paid. The company plans to combine the verified accounts and the blue verification mark into a monthly subscription service called Blue.

The price of the service will be eight dollars (about 7.70 euros) per month after Musk’s public vote.

A relatively small subscription fee can increase Twitter’s revenue significantly if even just one percent of its 250 million daily users start paying for the certificate.

The first launch of a monthly paid verification token went completely wrongwhen pranksters were excited to create accounts of public figures and companies and acquire a blue verification mark for them.

The rapid transformation of the previously free token into a paid one has caused mostly criticism among diligent tweeters. Without the tweets of these users, the service would have no content to sell ads in between.

The chaotic start of the subscription service also caused even more Twitter advertisers to worry about the future of the service. Regardless, Twitter is trying to relaunch the Blue service a week from now on November 29th.