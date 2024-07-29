Social media | Elon Musk is accused of sharing a fake video impersonating Kamala Harris

Social media|Elon Musk shared a manipulated video of Kamala Harris on his X account on Friday.

world the richest man Elon Musk accused of being manipulated, the Democratic vice-presidential candidate Terrible Harris about the distribution of an imitating video, news agencies say, among other things AP and The New York Times.

Early on Saturday Finnish time, Musk shared a video on his account of the messaging service X, which contains real Harris campaign material.

However, the video has been replaced with a manipulated soundtrack, where a voice that sounds like Harris, among other things, calls the president Joe Biden senile and says he is “the height of a minority wage earner” who knows nothing about running the country.

Musk shared the video In the X message service with the accompanying words “this is awesome”.

Many users of the service replied to Musk that the video violates X’s terms of use regarding the sharing of manipulated content.

Governor of California Gavin Newsom wrote the message service in X regarding the video, that using manipulated audio in a similar ad should be illegal, and he plans to sign similar legislation in the coming weeks.

Musk responded to Newsom in Xthat “parody is legal in America”.

A spokeswoman for the Harris campaign stated in an email to the AP regarding the video that “Americans want the genuine freedom, opportunity and security that Vice President Kamala Harris offers, not Elon Musk and [republikaanien ehdokas] Donald Trump manipulated lies”.

News agency Experts interviewed by AP are divided on whether people will be confused by the video shared by Musk.

Researcher at the University of California, Berkeley Hany Farid was of the opinion that most people hardly believe that it is actually Harris in the video, even though the voice produced by the artificial intelligence is “really good”.

Co-chairman of the consumer protection advocacy organization Public Citizen Rob Weissman again, it is certain that the majority of those who see the video think it is genuine.

“[Videon] the quality is not great but it is adequate. And because it reinforces the perceptions people already have about Harris, they’re going to believe it’s real,” Weissman told the AP.