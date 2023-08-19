Social media | Elon Musk: In the future, you will no longer be able to block users in the X service

So far, there is no information, because the reform should be introduced.

Elon Musk plans to once again revamp the social media X service, formerly known as Twitter.

He announced on Friday morning that he would no longer be able to block users in the service, reports included BBC and Forbes.

In practice, this would mean that it would no longer be possible for the user to put certain accounts on the block list. With the help of the function, it was possible to prevent certain users from posting messages and seeing publications.

In addition, the updates of blocked users have not been able to pop up in the blocker’s feed, i.e. on the front page, where other users’ updates are displayed.

– Blocking will be removed, especially in private messages, Musk wrote in X on Friday.

Accounts could still be muted, which means you won’t get notifications about new posts from accounts, but they can appear in your feed.

In addition, even muted users can comment and react to the muted person’s posts and send him a message.

Possible the reform has received a lot of criticism. One user has called it a “huge mistake” because there are a lot of “toxic people” on the platform that others don’t want to interact with.

According to the BBC, many users are concerned that the mute function does not provide sufficient protection against harassment or stalking on social media.

The reform could also violate the terms of the app stores, as for example the Apple Store and Google Play both require that the user of the apps can filter out harassment or bullying if they wish.

According to the BBC, after the reform, it could be possible that X could no longer be downloaded from the shops in question.

Elon Musk in August 2023.

So far, it is unclear whether the reform would automatically unblock all previously blocked accounts.

Either way, users would still have the ability to keep their accounts private, hide posts, and only allow certain followers to view updates.

One of the founders of Twitter Jack Dorsey likes Musk’s proposal.

– 100 percent. Just mute (will be left), he wrote in X.

Billionaire Elon Musk bought Twitter in October 2022 for 44 billion dollars, after which he has reformed it with a heavy hand. In July 2023, the name of the service changed to X.