Social media | Elon Musk hinted at leaving Twitter’s CEO position

Musk organized a Twitter vote on the topic.

of Twitter bought by a billionaire Elon Musk has hinted in a message published on his Twitter account that he may be leaving management positions in the social media company. Musk asked his followers in the surveyshould he leave Twitter’s leadership roles.

Musk promised to follow the result of the survey. Currently, slightly more than 57 percent of the more than seven million user accounts that responded to the survey were in favor of Musk’s departure.

Musk’s stormy tenure at Twitter culminated on Sunday in the news that Twitter would no longer allow direct linking to other social media platforms.