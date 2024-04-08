Social media | Elon Musk drifted into an open dispute with Brazil, the judge ordered a criminal investigation

Musk has accused the judge of censorship after he ordered to close the accounts of the messaging service X.

of Brazil a supreme court judge has ordered a criminal investigation to be opened against the billionaire About Elon Musk. Musk has accused a judge of censorship after he ordered to close the accounts of the messaging service X because they were suspected of spreading disinformation.

Judge Alexandre de Moraes threatens to fine Musk for each reopened account. Musk replied demandingthat de Moraes should be fired.

Minister of Justice of Brazil Jorge Messiah reacts to the controversy stating that social media urgently needs regulation, says Financial Times.