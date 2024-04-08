Monday, April 8, 2024
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Social media | Elon Musk drifted into an open dispute with Brazil, the judge ordered a criminal investigation

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 8, 2024
in World Europe
0
Social media | Elon Musk drifted into an open dispute with Brazil, the judge ordered a criminal investigation

Musk has accused the judge of censorship after he ordered to close the accounts of the messaging service X.

of Brazil a supreme court judge has ordered a criminal investigation to be opened against the billionaire About Elon Musk. Musk has accused a judge of censorship after he ordered to close the accounts of the messaging service X because they were suspected of spreading disinformation.

Judge Alexandre de Moraes threatens to fine Musk for each reopened account. Musk replied demandingthat de Moraes should be fired.

Minister of Justice of Brazil Jorge Messiah reacts to the controversy stating that social media urgently needs regulation, says Financial Times.


#Social #media #Elon #Musk #drifted #open #dispute #Brazil #judge #ordered #criminal #investigation

See also  Music | Duran Duran guitarist Andy Taylor is suffering from incurable cancer
Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
NB! European flash marathon announced and the Netherlands is participating

NB! European flash marathon announced and the Netherlands is participating

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result