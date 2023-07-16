Social media | Elon Musk assured that Twitter’s cash flow would recover by the summer, but it turned out otherwise

Elon Musk assured that Twitter’s cash flow will improve by the summer. However, the advertising money does not seem to have returned to the platform.

Billionaire Elon Musk promised in the early spring that the cash flow of the message service Twitter, which he bought, would return to positive by the summer. However, this has not happened.

Musk confirmed the matter on Saturday on Twitter. He said that the cash flow is still loss-making. According to Musk, the reason for this is the approximately 50 percent drop in Twitter’s advertising revenue and the company’s debt burden.

Having told about it news agency Reuters according to Musk’s message, it can be concluded that the austerity program he started last year has not produced the desired results.

Musk, for example, immediately after buying Twitter began to distribute with a brisk hand layoffs for thousands of company employees. His goal was to practically halve the number of employees.

Advertising money the tide began to turn away from Twitter shortly after the company came under Musk’s ownership late last year.

who took over the management of the company in May Linda Yaccarino the task has been to revive relations with advertisers who have left the platform.

However, Musk has not made his task any easier. Advertisers have not been very happy with what Musk did in July of the decision to limit the number of tweets a user can see during the day.

Founder of AJL Advisor, a consulting company operating in the advertising industry at the time Lou Paskalis told Reuters that Yaccarino is Musk’s “last hope” to save Twitter’s dwindling market value and turn ad money back into the platform.

“This move shows the market that he can’t save Musk from himself,” Paskalis told Reuters of Musk’s decision to limit the visibility of his tweets.